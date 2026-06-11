Major Update Filed In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon And WWE

A significant development has surfaced in the ongoing lawsuit involving Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, and WWE.

The widely publicized sex trafficking case may soon be removed from the public court system after all parties reportedly filed a joint motion seeking to move the matter into private arbitration.

According to reports, the filing was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Judge Sarah F. Russell has not yet issued a decision on the request, which was jointly filed by Grant, McMahon, and WWE.

The brief filing notes that the parties are currently engaged in discussions regarding a possible agreement to resolve the dispute through confidential arbitration. If such an agreement is reached, it would make the defendants' existing motion to compel arbitration unnecessary.

A hearing had been scheduled for June 16 to address the arbitration dispute and determine whether Grant would be allowed to obtain evidence from the defendants to support her argument against arbitration. The new filing asks the court to postpone that hearing and instead provide a status update within the next three weeks.

Grant's lawsuit against McMahon became public in January 2024 and led to McMahon stepping down from all positions within WWE and TKO. Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis was originally named as a defendant in the case but was removed after reaching an agreement in May 2025 to provide Grant with evidence related to the lawsuit.

McMahon and Laurinaitis have consistently denied the allegations made against them.