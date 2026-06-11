Bret Hart To Receive Cauliflower Alley Club’s Highest Honor In Las Vegas

Bret Hart is set to receive one of professional wrestling’s most prestigious honors later this summer.

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Hart will be recognized with the 2026 Lou Thesz Award during the organization’s 60th annual reunion in Las Vegas. The award is considered the highest distinction presented by the CAC and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional technical ability, leadership, and lasting contributions to the wrestling industry.

The ceremony will take place during the reunion event at the Plaza Hotel & Casino from August 24 through August 26. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, Hart’s niece, Natalya, who received the Lou Thesz Award in 2025, will present the honor to the WWE Hall of Famer.

In announcing the news, the Cauliflower Alley Club praised Hart’s remarkable legacy:

“Few names in professional wrestling carry the respect, legacy, and excellence of Bret Hart. A world champion, a master of his craft, and one of the most influential performers of all time, Bret’s career represents everything the Lou Thesz Award stands for.”

The organization also highlighted the significance of Natalya presenting the award:

“Making this moment even more special, Natalya ‘Nattie’ Neidhart will present Bret Hart with this prestigious honor, bringing together two generations of the Hart family on the CAC stage.”

The Cauliflower Alley Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to members of the wrestling community who may be facing hardship.

Several other notable names will also be honored during the 2026 reunion. Dan Spivey will receive the International Wrestling Award, The Glamour Girls will be recognized with the Tag Team Award, Jimmy Korderas will receive the Referee Award, Psicosis will earn the Lucha Libre Award, Gary Michael Cappetta will be presented with the Announcer Award, and wrestling writer Dan Murphy will receive the Historian Award.