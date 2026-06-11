CM Punk Reportedly Closing In On WWE Return

CM Punk could be heading back to WWE television sooner rather than later, according to a new report.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has not appeared on WWE programming since his confrontation with Cody Rhodes on the Raw following WrestleMania 42, leaving fans wondering when he will resurface.

During the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that there is growing belief within WWE that Punk may return by, or before, the July 6 episode of Raw. That show is set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a venue closely associated with Punk due to its proximity to his hometown of Chicago.

While the date has not been officially locked in, sources reportedly indicate that Punk’s absence is expected to end in the near future. The report also stated that WWE has significant plans for him heading into SummerSlam, suggesting he will be a major part of the company's biggest event of the summer.

Punk's last match took place at WrestleMania 42, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns.

Reports regarding his time away from WWE surfaced last month, with False Finish claiming that creative adjustments following WrestleMania played a role in his absence. The changes reportedly included Gunther moving to SmackDown and Jacob Fatu joining the Raw roster, leading to alterations in planned storylines.

With SummerSlam approaching and speculation continuing to build, all signs point toward Punk making his return to WWE television in the coming weeks.