John Cena Says WWE Return Would Be ‘Financial Suicide’

John Cena has once again addressed the possibility of stepping back into the ring, making it clear that fans should not expect another match following his retirement from WWE competition.

The 17-time world champion officially brought his in-ring career to a close after falling to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025. Despite continued chants from fans hoping for one final appearance, Cena stressed during an interview with US Weekly that a comeback is highly unlikely.

“I hate speaking in absolutes … ‘Never’ is a strong word. It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you’re in the business of torching currency, that’s the only way to get me back in the ring,” John Cena said.

Rather than focusing on a return bout, Cena is putting his energy into the upcoming John Cena Classic. The WWE icon explained that the project will allow him to remain involved with fans and the wrestling business while taking on a different role outside of active competition.

According to Cena, hearing supporters call for "one more match" is flattering, but it also reinforces the excitement he has for creating an event where he can interact with fans and help spotlight the next generation of performers.

“Aside from that, the reason ‘one more match’ resonated so well for me, first of all, I got to express to the fans of how fulfilled I felt when I retired. Second of all, the interest of an audience being like, ‘We want to see you again!’ gets me excited for the new idea of the John Cena Classic. We can do this again. I’ll be there. It’ll be fan-forward and fan-first.

“I won’t be so focused on, ‘Man, this match means everything to me. I’ve got to make sure I give all I have when the music plays and I’m under the lights.’ I get to watch other performers, so I can kind of be the ambassador for the event, and I can get out there and meet with people that matter most in my life, the fans.

“I really can’t wait for this thing to find its legs, for us to get a city and a date and move forward. And I can’t wait for it to happen. So when I hear ‘one more match,’ I hear [that] there’s still interest, the heart still beats. I’m trying to think in my head, ‘How can we gear this to where I can be there, be active and be included but allow others to do the thing I can no longer do.’ I hope we have it with the John Cena Classic,” he said.

While the door may not be completely closed, Cena's comments suggest that his future in WWE will be centered around mentoring, celebrating talent, and engaging with fans rather than competing inside the squared circle.