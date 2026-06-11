The Rock Shares Positive Outlook On AI After ChatGPT Fitness Experiment

Actor and WWE icon Dwayne Johnson has shared a positive outlook on artificial intelligence, saying he believes people should be willing to adapt to major technological changes rather than fear them.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Johnson discussed the growing influence of AI and explained that he has always supported embracing significant shifts once he has had the opportunity to evaluate them properly. According to Johnson, ignoring change is not the answer, and he believes exploring new technologies can reveal valuable opportunities.

“I’ve always been an advocate for embracing big change, after taking a hard look at it,” he said. “We can either stick our heads in the sand and be afraid, or we can say, Okay, we’re here. Let’s see. Let’s explore.”

Johnson also revealed that he recently turned to ChatGPT for help getting back into a fitness routine after completing filming for Jumanji in Hawaii. Having fallen out of his regular training schedule, he decided to test the AI platform by providing detailed information about his diet, sleep, and fitness goals.

The results left a strong impression on him.

“And Ryan, within three seconds it comes back with a training program that’s lights-out, pencils-down spectacular. Like it came from ten of the greatest coaches I’ve ever worked with,” Johnson said. “Very specific. I wound up having an extraordinary f*****g workout. And then it’s telling me, ‘Make sure you’re taxing this muscle group halfway through, and make sure you’re getting enough carbs, and let’s add a little salt to your diet tonight because you’ve had a long day.’”

While Johnson acknowledged that he is still relatively new to AI technology, the experience highlighted how quickly advanced tools can generate personalized recommendations.

Beyond his entertainment career, Johnson also serves on the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings. The company has already begun integrating artificial intelligence into various aspects of its operations, with Mark Shapiro recently confirming that WWE is utilizing AI across creative and business functions.