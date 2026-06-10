Nikki Bella Reveals WWE Role She Wants After Retirement

Nikki Bella already has a vision for what comes next when her days as an active WWE competitor are over, and it involves stepping into a position of power rather than stepping away from the company altogether.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Casino Guru, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she would be interested in becoming a WWE General Manager once she decides to retire from in-ring competition. Bella pointed to Stephanie McMahon's memorable authority figure role as the type of character that inspired her interest.

“WWE will always be my home, so I always hope to be a part of it in some way. Maybe transition to GM, because I feel like we need some Stephanie McMahon vibes back in there. There’s nothing like a bitchy woman who’s in control, so you never know. If I feel like the body is like, ‘Okay, we’re good, but suit me up and let me run the show,’ I’d do that.”

The idea is not a new one for Bella, who has previously discussed remaining involved with WWE in a non-wrestling role after her in-ring career concludes. During her original run with the company, she showcased her ability to play a villainous character, most notably during her 2014 feud with twin sister Brie Bella, which led to one of the most personal rivalries of her career.

For now, Bella remains focused on recovery after suffering an ankle injury in March. Despite the setback, she is optimistic about returning to action and hopes to receive medical clearance in time for WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While her immediate goal is getting back inside the ring, Bella has made it clear that when the time comes to hang up her boots, she would welcome the opportunity to run the show from the GM's office.