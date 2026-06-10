Janel Grant Denies Involvement In Anonymous Emails That Sparked WWE Investigation

Janel Grant has issued a public response to the anonymous emails sent to WWE’s Board of Directors in April 2022, making it clear that she had no involvement in their creation or distribution.

The emails, which were reportedly sent by an individual claiming to be a friend of Grant, contained allegations involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former executive John Laurinaitis. Those communications ultimately prompted an internal investigation by WWE's Board, a story that became public when it was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in June 2022.

In a statement shared on Instagram Wednesday, Grant firmly denied sending the emails or having any connection to whoever authored them. She also pushed back against several claims made within the messages, including suggestions that she had experienced homelessness or struggled with prescription drug addiction.

Grant wrote that reading the emails for the first time had a significant impact on her mental well-being.

"Reading these for the first time took a sledgehammer to my mental health. I feel like a Taylor Swift lyric and wonder if someone caged me just to call me crazy. I'm not wired to understand why someone would write them. But I am trained to notice the use of hair splitters and spin."

Addressing the first anonymous email, Grant provided additional details about her personal circumstances before 2019. She explained that while caring for her parents through serious health issues, mounting medical debt, and hospital stays, her family was forced into bankruptcy and lost their home.

"What never happened: No living on the street. No addictions to 'percs.' No rehab. There is no person who knew me in life pre-dating 2019 who could write this."

Grant argued that the email appeared designed to shape public perception by blending fragments of truth with false narratives.

"The spin: A friend? I see a trick to steer public perception. Homeless? I shared my background at work. Rehab? I shared my experience with grief counseling at work. Addiction? I shared that quitting nicotine lozenges wasn't fun at work."

She went on to describe the email as a constructed narrative rather than a collection of legitimate accusations.

"This email doesn't contain allegations. This email is a storyline."

Grant also questioned the origins of the messages, referencing public records that show a reimbursement of more than $20 million in legal expenses connected to a special committee investigation.

Turning her attention to the second and third anonymous emails, Grant expressed concern over what she believes may be implications involving non-consensual recordings and the possible distribution of private material.

"I'm pretty sick over whether this is implying a revenge porn situation and whether it extends to Deadspin. A media company. I'm sick over whether this is implying I was being filmed and didn't know it. I'm sick over whatever it is that I don't know."

Alongside her statement, Grant shared screenshots and excerpts from the anonymous emails, offering followers a closer look at the communications that played a role in triggering WWE's internal investigation.