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WWE And UFC Announce Landmark Partnership With SuperFile

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2026
WWE And UFC Announce Landmark Partnership With SuperFile

TKO Group Holdings continues to find new ways to expand its sponsorship portfolio, with another unique partnership category now added across WWE and UFC programming.

It was announced on Wednesday that cybersecurity and file-sharing company SuperFile has become the first-ever Official Secure File Sharing Partner of both WWE and UFC. Financial details of the agreement were not revealed. The company, which launched in 2020, joins TKO's growing list of corporate partners as it looks to increase brand integration opportunities across its major properties.

SuperFile's partnership will officially kick off during this Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event, where it will stand alongside existing sponsors including Crypto.com and RAM.

While WWE has yet to confirm exactly when SuperFile branding will debut on its programming, details included in the announcement suggest the partnership will be featured prominently beginning with upcoming Premium Live Events.

"As the Official Secure File Sharing Partner of WWE, SuperFile will maintain a significant presence across various Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania 43, Money in The Bank, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, highlighted by side ring mat placements, presenting partner designations and custom social and digital content."

The agreement adds SuperFile to WWE's expanding roster of sponsors and promotional partners, which already includes brands such as RAM, Wheatley Vodka, Cricket Wireless, DoorDash, Wingstop, and Dude Wipes. The deal is another example of TKO's ongoing strategy to create fresh sponsorship categories and new revenue opportunities across both WWE and UFC platforms.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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