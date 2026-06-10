Rey Mysterio Reveals Daughter Aalyah Is Training At WWE Performance Center

Rey Mysterio has revealed that another member of his family could soon be stepping into the wrestling spotlight, as his daughter Aalyah has begun training at WWE’s Performance Center.

Speaking on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, Mysterio shared that Aalyah, who recently graduated from the University of California San Diego with a degree in human biology, has embraced wrestling training after taking part in several tryouts. What started as a brief experience quickly turned into something more serious, with Aalyah now dedicating herself to training full time.

“She did two weeks, and she really loved it. I said, okay, I wasn’t expecting that,” Mysterio explained.

According to Mysterio, Aalyah first entered the ring last October before returning again in February. Since May, she has been establishing herself at the Performance Center as she continues to pursue a potential future in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer emphasized that neither Aalyah nor Dominik were ever pressured into following his career path.

“The cool thing is, I’ve never pushed the sport down their throat, it’s all came out of them like they wanted to be a part of this,” Mysterio said. “If you would have told me your kids are gonna grow up and become wrestlers, both of them, I think you’re wrong.”

With Dominik already established as one of WWE’s biggest stars and current AAA Mega Champion, Mysterio admitted he is fascinated by the possibility of one day sharing the ring with both of his children.

“I would love to create some history,” he said. “To be able to have shared the ring with my son, become the first father and son tag team champions in WWE, and then later on feud against each other, and now with my daughter, it’s like, what can we do there? This is a historical moment.”

He pointed out that while wrestling has seen countless family dynasties over the decades, a father competing alongside both a son and daughter in the same match would be something entirely unique.

“We’ve had so many dynasties of families in wrestling, the Von Erichs, the Guerreros in Mexico, the Wagners, the Brazos, but I don’t know if there’s ever been a father wrestler that has been able to share the ring with their son and their daughter at the same time in the same match.”

Mysterio also reflected on Dominik’s remarkable rise from being known as Rey’s son to becoming one of WWE’s most effective villains. The Undertaker joked about remembering Dominik as a polite youngster backstage and wondered how he transformed into such a hated character.

“What happened? What went wrong?” Undertaker joked.

Mysterio credited Dominik for carving out his own identity after struggling to find direction following college.

“He just got lazy after graduating, and pulled my sides, like, bro, what are you doing with your life,” Mysterio recalled. “The fact that it came randomly from him, and I never insisted, I think that has to speak for the individual that he is now.”

He believes separating from him on television was the key to Dominik's success.

“I did feel that there was a bit of awkwardness, or maybe even a struggle, right before he became the person he became, like he didn’t feel like he was fitting in, being by my side,” Mysterio said. “So the best thing for him to have done is to detach from his own father, and embrace that character.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mysterio looked back on his legendary career, from sleeping under wrestling rings as a teenager in Mexico to becoming a WWE Hall of Famer and now serving as AAA General Manager. He praised Konnan for believing in him early on and credited longtime rival Psicosis as one of the most important figures in his development.

“There would be no Rey Mysterio without Psicosis. He made my work look so crisp and clean.”

Mysterio also discussed how WWE helped transform his in ring style after his arrival in 2002. He credited both Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero for teaching him the importance of storytelling rather than simply relying on athleticism.

“It was such a learning experience for me that it made my work much more easier and believable,” Mysterio said.

As for what comes next, Mysterio said his focus remains on helping AAA grow, supporting his family, and continuing to contribute to wrestling while he still can. With Aalyah now beginning her own journey, the possibility of another Mysterio entering WWE may only be a matter of time.