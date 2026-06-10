Rumor Claims CM Punk Is Seeking WWE Exit Following Alleged TKO Dispute

There has been growing speculation online regarding CM Punk’s absence from WWE television, with one rumor claiming that the former world champion is attempting to secure his release from the company following an alleged disagreement with TKO executives.
At this stage, none of the claims have been verified, and they should be treated strictly as rumors. While some social media accounts have previously shared information that later proved accurate, there is currently no confirmed evidence supporting the latest reports involving Punk's WWE status.
The rumor appears to have originated from the X account JCup2013, which has positioned itself as a source of backstage wrestling information. However, the credibility of the claims remains unconfirmed.
According to the account, several individuals allegedly spoke about Punk lobbying for something connected to WrestleMania. The post claims:
“I’ve spoken to roughly 5-8 people over the past several weeks, and all of them have heard a story about Punk politicking for something related to WrestleMania. I’ve heard whispers about what exactly he was politicking for, but I’ve been flat-out muzzled by multiple people. I think there’s a strong likelihood of it being revealed (sooner rather than later, too), so don’t get too upset.”
The post goes on to suggest that whatever occurred surrounding WrestleMania allegedly created tension between Punk and WWE leadership. It further claims:
“Punk’s alleged attempt at politicking quickly spread amongst the roster, and he allegedly gained massive heat from WWE/TKO execs. Well, what happened almost immediately after ‘Mania? Punk gets into it with a fan, sure, but I’m asking about the big picture here. What could’ve made Punk even angrier than not getting what he wanted? Some have told me he was allegedly asked to take – and declined – a significant pay cut. It’s been suggested to me that Punk is so angry that he allegedly may be threatening legal action against TKO to secure a release, though someone else threw a little bit of cold water on that specific point.”
The claims have sparked significant discussion among wrestling fans, particularly given Punk’s high-profile status within WWE. However, no reputable reports have emerged to corroborate the story, and neither Punk, WWE, nor TKO have publicly addressed the speculation.
For now, the situation remains firmly in the rumor category until additional information becomes available from more established sources.
We weren't able to record today's audio, so here's a recap of what I spoke about during my Discord Space. Before I do, I'd like to be transparent about a few points:, JCup2013 (@JCup2013) June 9, 2026
I've been largely against speaking on unverified rumors, but I believe there's enough smoke around this story
If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.
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