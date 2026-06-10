WWE Raw Sets New Netflix Low Despite Clash In Italy Fallout

Continuing a trend that has emerged since WrestleMania, WWE Raw posted its lowest global viewership total on Netflix with the June 1 episode.

The show, which aired from Italy in the aftermath of Clash in Italy, generated two million global views according to Netflix data. That figure was down from the 2.5 million views recorded by the May 25 episode, marking a decline of 500,000 viewers week over week.

Despite the drop in overall views, total hours watched saw a significant increase. The June 1 broadcast accumulated 6.2 million hours viewed, an increase of 1.6 million from the previous week's 4.6 million. That total ranks as the eighth highest in Raw's Netflix history and represents its strongest performance in that category since April 20, which drew 6.6 million hours viewed.

One factor behind the increase was the inclusion of the AAA Mask vs. Mask showdown between El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano. The match was added to the broadcast in a unique move, extending the show's initial runtime to approximately three hours and 38 minutes before commercials.

For the week, Raw finished tied for ninth place globally on Netflix and ranked among the platform's top ten programs in nine different countries, including an eighth place finish in the United States.

The episode also featured the launch of the King of the Ring Tournament and served as WWE's first Raw following Clash in Italy.