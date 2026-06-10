Two Championship Matches Confirmed For WWE NXT Great American Bash

Two championship matches were officially added to the card for WWE NXT Great American Bash following Tuesday night’s episode.

Naraku punched his ticket to an NXT Championship opportunity on June 28 in Orlando after defeating Mason Rook in a number one contender’s match. The bout took a turn late when Kam Hendrix appeared at ringside, drawing Rook’s attention away from the action. The distraction proved costly, as Naraku quickly capitalized and planted Rook with an STO before securing the three count.

Later in the broadcast, Naraku crossed paths with NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and handed him a mysterious letter, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of their title showdown.

The night also determined the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship. Kendal Grey earned the opportunity by defeating Kelani Jordan in a hard fought number one contender’s match. Both competitors exchanged submission attempts and near falls during the closing moments before Grey connected with Shades of Grey to score the decisive victory.

Grey has been chasing championship gold since Stand & Deliver, where she challenged for the title but was not involved in the deciding fall. Despite Lola Vice capturing the championship from Jacy Jayne that night, Grey remained determined to earn another shot and has continued to build momentum in the weeks since.

With the latest additions, the card for NXT Great American Bash now includes:

• NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku

• NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

• NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne vs. Jackson Drake or Tavion Heights