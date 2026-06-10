Zaria Defeats Tatum Paxley To Capture NXT Women’s North American Championship

Zaria has finally captured NXT gold.

On Tuesday night, Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to become the new Women’s North American Champion, marking the first singles championship victory of her WWE career. The hard fought contest came to an emphatic end when Zaria delivered an F5 to Paxley on the outside before driving her back into the ring. Moments later, she connected with a devastating spear and followed up with a second F5 to secure the three count and claim the title.

The victory brings an end to a lengthy pursuit of the championship that stretches back to last year's Stand & Deliver event. During the ladder match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion, Zaria came up short while her then tag team partner Sol Ruca emerged victorious. Tension between the two steadily grew over the following months, with WWE teasing friction before Zaria ultimately turned on Ruca.

Their rivalry reached its peak earlier this year in a brutal Last Person Standing Match. Zaria scored the decisive victory after shoving Ruca from a platform and through a table, cementing her path toward championship contention.

Following the end of that feud, Zaria shifted her focus to Tatum Paxley and the Women's North American Championship. The challenge was officially set after Zaria attacked Lizzie Rain following a match last week. Paxley stepped in and informed Zaria that if she wanted a title opportunity so badly, she would grant her one on the following episode.

That decision proved costly, as Zaria capitalized on the opportunity and now stands atop the Women's North American division as its new champion.