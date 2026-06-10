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WWE ID Pulls Starboy Charlie From Upcoming Independent Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2026
WWE ID Pulls Starboy Charlie From Upcoming Independent Wrestling Event

WWE ID talent Starboy Charlie has been removed from an upcoming independent wrestling event.

West Coast Pro Wrestling announced via social media that WWE ID requested Charlie be withdrawn from his scheduled match against Travis Williams at the promotion's June 20, 2026 event.

“WWE ID has pulled Starboy from our June 20th show against Travis Williams. When working with contracted non-independent talent, there is a risk that they may be pulled from events,” West Coast Pro Wrestling stated.

The promotion also confirmed that a replacement opponent for Williams will be revealed in the near future.

Charlie, who performs as "Starboy" Chazz Hall in WWE EVOLVE, currently holds the WWE ID Championship. Prior to being pulled from the event, he had been a regular competitor for West Coast Pro Wrestling dating back to 2019.

The 23-year-old has also recently appeared for TNA Wrestling, challenging Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Championship. Despite a spirited effort against the former WWE star, Hall came up short in a match that lasted just under five minutes.

No reason has been provided for Charlie's removal from the June 20 event.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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