Brooke Hogan Questions Findings In Hulk Hogan Death Investigation

Questions continue to surround the circumstances of Hulk Hogan’s death despite authorities officially closing their investigation.

Earlier this week, the Clearwater Police Department announced it had completed its investigation into the passing of Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea), ruling that the wrestling icon died from an "attended natural death." However, Hogan’s daughter Brooke Bollea has expressed frustration with both the investigation and how it was handled.

Speaking to TMZ, Brooke said she was caught off guard when police publicly thanked her for cooperating, as she felt she had largely been left out of the process.

“There’s been a lot of inconsistencies from the BEGINNING. I think CWPD missed the mark by not IMMEDIATELY making this a big investigation and not questioning everything and everybody out the gate. This should have been treated as a taped off, locked down, thorough investigation from day one.”

Brooke also criticized the department’s public acknowledgment of her assistance, describing it as “a slap in the face.” Clearwater police declined to comment on her statements.

Among the concerns she raised were what she believes to be conflicting details surrounding the investigation. Brooke claimed she was initially informed that no blood samples were available, only to later hear investigators determined there was nothing suspicious in Hogan’s blood. She also questioned why some prescription medications listed in police documents were not reflected in the toxicology report.

Shortly after Hogan’s death, Brooke reportedly contacted authorities to ask whether an autopsy would be conducted. While a private autopsy was later performed for the family, she said she was never given access to the findings and noted that the results were never publicly released. She also questioned why Hogan’s death certificate was signed by his personal physician rather than a representative from the medical examiner’s office.

Police recently concluded their nearly yearlong investigation, stating that interviews with witnesses, medical records, surveillance footage, and other evidence uncovered no indication of foul play or criminal activity. Despite those findings, Brooke maintains that several aspects of the case remain unanswered in her view.