Rey Mysterio Reflects On WWE And AAA Partnership, Reveals Lifelong Cartoon Dream

Rey Mysterio has experienced just about everything the wrestling business has to offer, but two recent developments still stand out as moments he never imagined would become reality.

Speaking during a panel with Going Ringside, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on WWE's growing partnership with AAA, a relationship that holds special meaning given AAA's role in launching his career more than three decades ago.

"The reaction has been incredible."

Mysterio said the excitement surrounding the partnership is even more noticeable for fans attending events in person, where the atmosphere has exceeded expectations.

"If you're there live, you'll realize that it's extremely incredible."

For Rey, the collaboration carries personal significance. AAA provided him with his first major opportunity on national television when the promotion launched in 1992, helping pave the way for a legendary career.

"My first opportunity to be able to wrestle on national television was in 1992 with Triple A when that company started."

Looking back, Mysterio admitted he never believed WWE and AAA would one day join forces.

"To see that coming full circle... would I have ever thought that WWE and Triple A were going to work together? Never."

Now serving as AAA's General Manager, Mysterio says the experience has brought his career full circle.

"To be general manager of the company that gave me my first opportunity is incredible."

Mysterio also discussed another passion project years in the making, his animated series Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness. According to Rey, the dream of creating a cartoon based on his character dates back to the early stages of his wrestling career.

"Ever since I started wrestling and growing as a character, I always had this vision that I wanted one day to be able to do a cartoon."

As animated wrestling-inspired shows became more popular, Rey became increasingly convinced that his own masked persona could thrive in that format.

"Imagine a Rey Mysterio cartoon would be really really cool."

Rather than feeling nervous about entering a new creative space, Mysterio was eager to bring the concept to life.

"Nope, not at all. It was more excitement."

"It was more the passion coming out to be able to create something that I had already envisioned to do."

Rey credited the creative team behind the project for helping turn the vision into reality.

"I guess God just put the right team in front of me in order to proceed."

Once discussions became serious, Mysterio fully committed to the project.

"Once the project was brought to my attention, I was like, let's go. Let's do this all the way, full force."

One detail that fans may not realize is that Mysterio personally voiced his character in both English and Spanish.

"I did the voice over for Rey Mysterio in Spanish and in English."

"My voice is throughout the whole cartoon."

He also revealed that the young sidekick Enigma has a direct connection to his own life. The character, named Oscar, is inspired by a younger version of Rey himself.

"The little kid that is pretty much Rey Mysterio's sidekick... it's a very young Rey Mysterio by the name of Oscar."

"You can obviously kind of follow the guideline there and imagine the story behind that."

The project was years in the making, with Mysterio emphasizing the dedication involved behind the scenes.

"We invested a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of our heart and passion."

"They're the ones that created all the content, that spent hours, days, years, designing and creating."

The hope is to eventually expand the series in the United States and continue the story with future seasons.

"If we're able to bring this to the US, we want to continue with a season two, a season three, and keep growing."

"At the end of the day, it all kind of falls in the hands of the audience."

Mysterio also revisited one of the most memorable moments of his WCW career, the infamous "lawn dart" spot involving Kevin Nash. The stunt saw Nash throw Mysterio headfirst into the side of a production truck, creating an image that wrestling fans still discuss decades later.

Surprisingly, Rey revealed the idea was his own.

"I actually offered to do that."

At the time, Mysterio was focused on making an impact and was not thinking about the long-term risks.

"When you're young, you don't think about repercussions."

Like many wrestlers early in their careers, he was willing to do whatever it took to create a memorable moment.

"You want to make things look good and you're willing to give whatever it takes to make that segment... stand out."

What surprised him most was the lasting legacy of the spot.

"At the time... I never thought it would still be talked about 25 years later."

Looking back now, Mysterio admits the stunt was far more extreme than he realized at the time.

"To me it was normal. Obviously it wasn't."

From witnessing the unlikely partnership between WWE and AAA, to finally bringing a lifelong animation dream to life, and reflecting on one of the wildest moments of his WCW career, Mysterio continues to appreciate just how unpredictable his journey through professional wrestling has been.