Brian Cage Reveals Chaotic Last-Minute AEW Return After Three Surgeries

Brian Cage has opened up about the grueling journey back to AEW, revealing that his return to television came together at the last minute and followed months of physical and mental challenges after multiple injuries and surgeries.

Speaking with Diario Kayfabe and False Finish HQ, Cage explained that he received the call to return to AEW late on a Tuesday night despite already having a packed schedule and being away from home.

“When I got the call to come back to AEW, it was late Tuesday night. I already had a full schedule and wasn’t even home.”

The former AEW star said there was no time to ease back into things. After returning home, he squeezed in a leg workout, prepared for upcoming commitments, and worked into the early hours of the morning before heading out again.

“I got back, trained legs because I knew I’d be traveling all day Wednesday for Dynamite, prepared everything for the weekend and my commitments, and finished around three in the morning.”

After only a few hours of rest, Cage was back on the move.

“I got up at 5:40 a.m. to get to the airport and didn’t arrive at the arena for the match with Kevin Knight until around seven that night.”

Once he reached the venue, the hectic schedule continued. Cage revealed he went directly to medical checks, received clearance from the state athletic commission, and underwent treatment before even stepping into the locker room.

“I went straight to medical, had to get cleared by the state athletic commission, then receive treatment. I didn’t even see the locker room.”

The whirlwind return left him with virtually no downtime before making his way through the curtain.

“I changed right after getting off the treatment table and went straight to Gorilla Position.”

Cage's comeback followed an extended absence caused by a torn quad and a series of surgeries. During that time away, he not only focused on recovery but also reflected on his future as a performer.

“It made me think about possibly changing or evolving my character and my style in the ring a little bit.”

The powerhouse admitted he became excited by the idea of returning with a fresh approach while still maintaining the unique blend of strength and athleticism that made him stand out.

“I was excited about trying to come back in a different way.”

Despite the lengthy recovery, Cage never doubted he would return to the ring.

“I never doubted that I would come back, and it never changed my goals or aspirations.”

His road back became even more difficult after he chose to address another lingering injury while already sidelined. Cage revealed that opting for a third surgery on his right knee significantly complicated the recovery process.

“Definitely finding out I was going to have a third surgery after deciding to get my right knee fixed while I was already out for months with a torn quad. That made the day-to-day difficult and rehab absolutely terrible.”

The goal was to take care of multiple issues at once and avoid future procedures, but the additional surgery extended his time away and intensified the rehab process.

“I was trying to save time so I could come back feeling great and avoid ever having to go through surgery again.”

While the setback was devastating, Cage said it ultimately strengthened his determination to return stronger than ever.

“That’s exactly what ended up happening. It was devastating, but it also lit an even bigger fire under me.”

Now back in AEW, Cage appears ready to move forward with renewed motivation, and fans may soon find out whether "The Machine" unveils a new side of himself after one of the toughest stretches of his career.