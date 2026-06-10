Vince McMahon Reportedly Ignored Warnings Before Installing Giant WWE Headquarters Flag

New details have emerged about the giant American flag outside WWE headquarters, and according to a recent claim, Vince McMahon moved ahead with the project despite being warned it could create major problems.

The enormous flag at WWE's Stamford headquarters has already made headlines after being torn apart during a storm, becoming tangled in power lines, catching fire, and contributing to local outages. Now, WrestleVotes' TC says the company hired to install the flagpole initially advised WWE against moving forward with such an ambitious display.

According to TC, the contractor warned McMahon that the area's wind conditions made a flag of that size a potential safety risk and suggested abandoning the idea altogether.

"This is what I heard from the company that built the flag. They said, 'Vince, we're sorry, we can't do it. The winds here won't be able to sustain a flag of this nature. It's too big, it's a danger, we highly suggest not to do it. Not only that, but it'll cost a lot of money.'"

The warning reportedly did little to change McMahon's mind. Instead, TC claims McMahon's only concern was the cost involved.

"Vince McMahon said, 'How much?'"

That decision reportedly came with a hefty price tag. TC stated that WWE spent approximately $330,000 reinforcing the steel structure on top of its 707 Washington Boulevard headquarters to ensure the flagpole could safely support the massive display.

"It cost $330,000 to reinforce the steel on top of this building in order for this flagpole to be structurally sound enough to fly above the new 707, and Vince had no problem putting that money down."

Interestingly, the recent storm damage was not caused by any failure of the pole itself. TC explained that the structure held up as intended, but nobody anticipated the flag tearing apart in the severe weather.

"The company went to work and did everything to secure the flagpole, but they never thought the flag would tear and rip like we saw Saturday night during a windy rainstorm that came through the Connecticut area and found itself tied up to the electrical power lines."

The dramatic scene left the giant American flag hanging from high-voltage wires outside WWE headquarters and reignited debate over whether a flag of that size should continue flying above the building. While the flag suffered significant damage, the reinforced structure itself reportedly performed exactly as designed.

If TC's account is accurate, the project was far more than a simple aesthetic addition to WWE's headquarters. Despite concerns over cost and safety, McMahon was determined to make the oversized flag a reality and was willing to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it happen.