Vince McMahon Avoids Trial With Last Minute Settlement In WWE Shareholder Case

Vince McMahon has avoided a high profile courtroom showdown over WWE’s merger with UFC after reaching a settlement just before the case was set to go to trial.

The WWE shareholder lawsuit was recently removed from the Delaware Court of Chancery calendar after both sides informed the court they had reached an agreement in principle. Court Administrator Tamara Burton confirmed the trial had been cancelled at the request of the parties, with the settlement now expected to be submitted for court approval.

According to Front Office Sports, the last minute agreement spared McMahon from a trial that could have brought renewed scrutiny to the sexual misconduct allegations and hush money payments that have followed him in recent years. An attorney representing the plaintiffs confirmed a settlement had been reached but declined to discuss specifics, noting that the terms have not yet been made public.

“Vince McMahon reached a last-minute settlement to avoid a trial over the 2023 merger of WWE and UFC, a case which risked making information about his sexual misconduct allegations and hush money scandals public.”

The lawsuit stemmed from WWE’s $21 billion merger with UFC parent company Endeavor, which ultimately led to the creation of TKO Group Holdings. Shareholders alleged that McMahon favored a deal with Endeavor because CEO Ari Emanuel would allow him to retain influence and financial advantages, while other potential buyers may have pushed him out due to the controversies surrounding him.

In addition to McMahon, the suit named several current and former WWE executives as defendants, including Nick Khan, George Barrios, Steve Koonin, Michelle Wilson, and Frank Riddick.

As part of the discovery process, shareholders sought documents related to allegations of sexual misconduct and payments made to women who accused McMahon of wrongdoing. They argued the information could help establish McMahon’s mindset and motivations during the merger negotiations.

While this case is now headed toward settlement rather than trial, McMahon still faces significant legal challenges. Janel Grant’s lawsuit against him remains active, with McMahon seeking to move the matter into arbitration. He and Linda McMahon are also defendants in a separate lawsuit filed by five former WWE ring boys, who allege they knowingly allowed a ring crew supervisor to sexually abuse them decades ago.

With the settlement in place, the shareholder case will not proceed to trial, preventing potentially damaging information from being aired in open court. However, ongoing litigation means McMahon’s legal troubles are far from over.