×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former WCW Star Tyler Mane Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2026
Former WCW Star Tyler Mane Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Former WCW wrestler and actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatment.

Mane is widely recognized for portraying Sabretooth in the 2000 film X-Men and later returning for a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. Before his acting career, he competed in professional wrestling, working for WCW under the name Big Sky, while also appearing for promotions including CMLL, UWF, AJPW, and NJPW.

In a message shared on Facebook, Mane opened up about his diagnosis and said he hopes to use his platform to raise awareness about male breast cancer. He pointed out that the disease is often overlooked in men, which can lead to later diagnoses and poorer outcomes.

“I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them. Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that. Follow, like, and share, and come along for my journey to kick this thing in the a*s. Send this to 10 of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this. F**k cancer!” the former WCW star said.

Mane's announcement has drawn support from fans and colleagues alike as he begins treatment. By sharing his experience publicly, he hopes to encourage greater awareness of the warning signs of breast cancer in men and help others seek medical attention earlier if symptoms arise.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy