Former WCW Star Tyler Mane Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Former WCW wrestler and actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatment.

Mane is widely recognized for portraying Sabretooth in the 2000 film X-Men and later returning for a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. Before his acting career, he competed in professional wrestling, working for WCW under the name Big Sky, while also appearing for promotions including CMLL, UWF, AJPW, and NJPW.

In a message shared on Facebook, Mane opened up about his diagnosis and said he hopes to use his platform to raise awareness about male breast cancer. He pointed out that the disease is often overlooked in men, which can lead to later diagnoses and poorer outcomes.

“I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them. Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that. Follow, like, and share, and come along for my journey to kick this thing in the a*s. Send this to 10 of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this. F**k cancer!” the former WCW star said.

Mane's announcement has drawn support from fans and colleagues alike as he begins treatment. By sharing his experience publicly, he hopes to encourage greater awareness of the warning signs of breast cancer in men and help others seek medical attention earlier if symptoms arise.