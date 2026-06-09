Bully Ray Praises WWE’s Unique Cody Rhodes Vs. Gunther Storyline Twist

As WWE continues building toward the next Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and Gunther, fans are waiting to learn what stipulation Gunther will choose for their highly anticipated rematch.

During a discussion on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the storyline direction, explaining that he appreciates WWE trying something that feels different from the norm.

“I like it because it’s different. I’m very bored with pro wrestling. For the most part, nothing really gets me going.

Every once in a while in WWE, every once in a while in AEW, and every once in a while in TNA, something catches me. Something resonates with me where I’m emotionally invested. But for the most part, I’m very bored.

Everything is very cookie-cutter. Everything is very safe.

I would say maybe AEW, if there are risks to take, AEW will take more of the risks. So, having the heel make the stipulation, you’re like, ‘Isn’t this weird? Isn’t this different?’ And I’ll take different right now. I’ll take anything that doesn’t look like the same old, same old.”

Ray's comments focused on the unusual dynamic of allowing the challenger, who is positioned as the heel in the rivalry, to determine the match stipulation. The WWE veteran noted that the concept immediately stood out because it breaks away from a formula fans have become accustomed to seeing.

With Gunther set to reveal his chosen stipulation soon, speculation continues to grow regarding what type of match he could select for his latest encounter with Rhodes. The announcement is expected to add another layer of intrigue to a rivalry that remains one of WWE's most prominent championship programs.