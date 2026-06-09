WWE Files Trademark For Mysterious New Name

WWE has moved to secure a new trademark that could eventually become the name of a future superstar.

On June 8, WWE filed an application for the trademark "Reina Volcan," a Spanish phrase that translates to "Volcano Queen" in English. At this stage, it remains unclear who the name is intended for or whether it will be introduced in Lucha Libre AAA, NXT, or on WWE's main roster.

As with many trademark applications tied to potential in-ring names, WWE included its standard entertainment-related description within the filing. The application covers:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

The filing arrives during a busy period for WWE and AAA. AAA recently wrapped up the second week of its Noche de Los Grandes event, where Lola Vice, Bayley and La Catalina picked up a victory over Lady Flammer, La Hiedra and Maravilla in the headline match. Flammer currently reigns as AAA's Reina de Reinas Champion.

Meanwhile, WWE's Queen of the Ring tournament continues to take shape. IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have already secured places in the semifinals, with the remaining spots still to be decided. The tournament will conclude at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27, where this year's Queen of the Ring will be crowned.

For now, the identity behind "Reina Volcan" remains a mystery, but the filing has already sparked speculation about WWE's future plans across its growing roster and partnerships.