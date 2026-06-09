Nikki Bella Shares Encouraging Injury Update Ahead Of WWE Return

Nikki Bella's return to WWE competition could be drawing closer, as the Hall of Famer has shared a positive update on her recovery from an ankle injury.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella revealed that she had originally planned to join her sister Brie in Tuscany during WWE's recent European tour. However, as the trip approached, she began experiencing anxiety and ultimately decided it was best to remain at home and focus entirely on her rehabilitation.

"The one thing that was a blessing, when I originally had my trip booked to meet Brie, every night I'd wake up with anxiety about this trip. So that's when I started to know it wasn't a right time for me to go to Tuscany, and being home, I've realized that I've really just have been hardworking at my workouts and recovery and just getting really good news along the way, how much stronger I am, just everything looks great."

Bella explained that staying home has allowed her to fully commit to her recovery process, and the results have been encouraging. She noted that medical evaluations continue to show positive progress, with her ankle healing well and growing stronger.

"I'm getting my X-rays done I think a week earlier. I'll start to just get in the ring and dabble on how that feels. But everything's just looking really strong and healthy and I felt like I had to be home to do that."

The update is a promising sign for fans hoping to see Bella back inside a WWE ring. The former Divas Champion had previously discussed a proposed WWE project that would have followed talent away from the ring while exploring Italy during the company's European tour. Although she was unable to participate due to her injury, the latest recovery news suggests her return to action may not be too far away.