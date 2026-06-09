Pat McAfee Reportedly Nearing Massive New ESPN Contract

ESPN appears ready to make Pat McAfee one of the highest paid figures in sports media with a lucrative new contract reportedly in the works.

According to a report from The Athletic, ESPN and McAfee are negotiating a new agreement that could be worth between $60 million and $65 million annually. The talks are being handled on McAfee's behalf by TKO/WME executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, who reportedly opened negotiations by seeking a deal worth $100 million per year.

McAfee is currently believed to earn close to $30 million annually through his existing arrangement with ESPN. That figure includes expenses tied to contributors and staff involved with The Pat McAfee Show. His current contract still has two years remaining and combines licensing rights for his daily program with compensation for his other ESPN responsibilities. The proposed new deal is expected to maintain a similar structure.

The report also notes that ESPN could increase McAfee's workload as part of the new agreement. Additional NFL-related duties are said to be under consideration, further expanding his already prominent role across the network. Since transitioning from an NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts into broadcasting, McAfee has become one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media through his daily show and appearances on College GameDay.

Should the agreement land in the reported range, McAfee would become ESPN's highest paid employee.

Pat McAfee's WWE Future

McAfee was heavily involved in WWE storylines leading into and during WrestleMania 42, becoming a central figure in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. His involvement generated significant debate among fans, and following WrestleMania, McAfee stepped away from the storyline. He later suggested that his chapter in the wrestling business had reached its conclusion.

While there is no indication of when McAfee might next appear in WWE, an expanded commitment to ESPN would likely make a return to a regular WWE role, such as weekly commentary, difficult. However, WWE's ongoing partnership with ESPN for premium live event coverage in the United States means McAfee is expected to remain a valuable link between the two companies, particularly through guest appearances and WWE-related segments on his show.

Away from work, McAfee recently celebrated a major milestone in his personal life as he and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their second child at the end of May.