WWE Covering All Of Konnan’s Medical Bills Following Double Leg Amputation

Lucha libre icon Konnan is facing one of the toughest battles of his life, but he has revealed that he has not had to worry about the enormous financial burden that has come with it.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the 62-year-old wrestling veteran had undergone a leg amputation after being hospitalized. Since then, it has emerged that Konnan has also undergone a second leg amputation.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo shared an update after recently reaching out to Konnan. Russo explained that while he was already aware of the first amputation, the status of Konnan's second leg had remained uncertain during their previous conversation.

"Konnan has gone through a double leg amputation," Russo said. "I knew he had the one leg amputated and the second one was in question. That was the last time I talked to him, probably about two months ago. They had to remove the second one. So I called Konnan yesterday. I didn't talk to him long, man. Because he's very weak. He's going through grueling rehabilitation. You know, learning how to, I can't even imagine that. You can't imagine that. So he really, really sounded exhausted."

Russo said he passed along well wishes from the wrestling community and noted that Konnan remains focused on his lengthy recovery process. During their conversation, Konnan also revealed that WWE has stepped in to cover all of the costs related to his medical treatment.

"Konnan said to me that the WWE has paid every single cent of his medical bills," Russo stated. "And that's got to be pointed out and that's got to be said."

Given the extent of Konnan's surgeries, hospital stays, and ongoing rehabilitation, Russo suggested the total expenses could easily exceed seven figures.

Despite only spending a brief period as an active WWE performer during his in ring career, Konnan currently works with the company through its ownership of AAA. Following WWE's acquisition of AAA, Konnan has remained involved behind the scenes, contributing creatively and serving on commentary. Prior to the takeover, he held a key role as AAA's booker.

As Konnan continues his recovery, WWE's support has ensured that he can focus entirely on rehabilitation without the added stress of mounting medical costs.