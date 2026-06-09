Cathy Kelley Opens Up About Recent Autism Diagnosis

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has opened up about a recent autism diagnosis, sharing how it has helped her better understand aspects of her personality and interactions with others.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, Kelley discussed the impact the diagnosis has had on her perspective, particularly when it comes to social situations. She explained that while she has always considered herself an introvert, the diagnosis provided additional clarity about why she experiences social dynamics differently than many people.

Kelley described herself as someone who is naturally reserved and enjoys keeping a low profile outside of work. She noted that personal growth and self-discovery have long been important to her, and said her interest in psychology has influenced the way she analyzes both entertainment and her own professional experiences.

The WWE personality also highlighted the support she has received from those around her, specifically praising Kevin Owens. Kelley revealed that Owens has been especially helpful following her diagnosis, pointing to his knowledge and understanding of autism through his experiences with his son.

Calling Owens one of her closest friends within WWE, Kelley said he has been a trusted source of guidance and encouragement. She described him as someone who offers honest advice and thoughtful insight whenever she needs support.