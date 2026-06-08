Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Raw Return Next Week

Roman Reigns is set to make his return to WWE Raw next week as the red brand heads back to the United States following its European tour.

WWE confirmed during Monday's broadcast that the World Heavyweight Champion will appear on the June 15 edition of Raw from Baltimore, Maryland. The appearance comes after Reigns successfully retained his championship against Jacob Fatu in back to back encounters. Following their latest clash, Fatu publicly acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief during the Raw after Clash in Italy. Reigns was absent from this week's show in Paris.

Interestingly, Reigns is not featured on WWE's promotional material for Night of Champions, which takes place in Saudi Arabia on June 27. Instead, the poster highlights Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, United States Champion Trick Williams, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Night of Champions will host the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the winners earning major opportunities heading into SummerSlam. The King of the Ring winner could potentially find themselves challenging Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship later this summer.

The tournament field is beginning to take shape, with Oba Femi, Dominik Mysterio, and Je'Von Evans already securing places in the semifinals.

Next week's Raw will feature a crucial King of the Ring semifinal showdown between Femi and Mysterio. On the women's side, IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez will battle in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match.

Currently announced for WWE Raw on June 15:

• World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns

• King of the Ring Semifinal: Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

• Queen of the Ring Semifinal: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez