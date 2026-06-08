WWE King Of The Ring Semifinal Picture Continues To Take Shape

Je'Von Evans has punched his ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament following a major victory on Monday Night Raw.

Evans became the third superstar to advance to the tournament's final four, joining Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and NXT Champion Oba Femi. While Femi and Mysterio are already set to collide in one semifinal bout, Evans will now wait to see whether Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, or Finn Balor emerges as his next challenger.

The young standout secured his place in the next round by winning a high stakes Fatal Four Way Match against Ricky Saints, Seth Rollins, and Talla Tonga. The closing moments were chaotic, with outside interference proving costly for Rollins.

As Rollins appeared poised to overcome distractions involving Austin Theory and Montez Ford, the situation quickly unraveled when Bron Breakker stormed into the match and delivered a devastating spear. The attack left Rollins unable to recover, opening the door for Evans to capitalize.

Although Evans had no involvement in the interference, he took full advantage of the opportunity, connecting with an OG Cutter on Saints before scoring the decisive three count. Rollins was unable to break up the pinfall, allowing Evans to advance.

The final semifinal spot will be determined on SmackDown this Friday when Uso, Knight, Keys, and Balor battle in another Fatal Four Way Match. The King of the Ring semifinals officially begin next Monday on Raw with Femi facing Mysterio.

The tournament will conclude at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27, where the winner will earn a championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, the Queen of the Ring tournament continues to take shape. IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan have already advanced to the semifinals, while Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca will compete for the final remaining spot.