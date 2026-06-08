Chad Gable Continues Redemption Arc With Major Save On WWE Raw

Attempting to build on the positive reception he has received in recent weeks, Chad Gable was featured prominently during WWE Raw in Paris as his redemption story continued to unfold.

After losing the right to portray El Grande Americano in his match against Ludwig Kaiser, Gable has returned to competing under his own identity and has begun trying to repair relationships damaged during his time behind the mask. On last Friday’s SmackDown, he offered an apology to Rey Fenix for the disrespect he showed toward lucha libre culture while portraying Americano. That effort continued on Raw, where he sought forgiveness from Penta, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio.

During an in-ring segment, Gable spoke highly of the recent Americano mask match in Lucha Libre AAA. Mysterio acknowledged his words but told him that earning redemption would require more than apologies, urging him to reflect on who he was before taking on the controversial persona.

Later in the evening, Mysterio challenged Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. Penta successfully retained his title, but the action did not end there. Following the match, Rusev and Ethan Page stormed the ring and attacked both competitors. The assault escalated when Mysterio's mask was removed, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer vulnerable.

Before Mysterio's face could be exposed to the crowd, Gable rushed to the ring and made the save. He took out both Rusev and Page before recovering the mask and returning it to Mysterio, preventing further humiliation.

On commentary, Michael Cole highlighted Gable's transformation, noting that he now understands the significance of lucha libre traditions and the emotional impact of losing a mask, something he experienced firsthand.

The El Grande Americano character originally debuted as a parody lucha libre icon but evolved into a much larger role after Gable suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him last year. During his absence, Ludwig Kaiser assumed the masked identity, setting the stage for a heated rivalry once Gable returned. Their clash at Noche de Los Grandes on May 30 received widespread acclaim, with Kaiser emerging victorious and securing the right to continue wearing the Americano mask.

Chad Gable just taught Ethan Page and Rusev a lesson: RESPECT LUCHA LIBRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XGdKs3RztS , WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026