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AEW Dynamite Archives Quietly Added To Free Streaming Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2026
AEW Dynamite Archives Quietly Added To Free Streaming Platform

AEW has quietly expanded the availability of its content by adding another platform where fans can watch past episodes of Dynamite.

Although neither AEW nor Tubi has officially announced a partnership, the Fox-owned free streaming service has added a significant portion of AEW's weekly flagship series. Fans can now stream the first 101 episodes of AEW Dynamite at no cost, covering programming from 2019 through 2021. The addition represents nearly one-third of the show's overall run.

The move places AEW alongside several other wrestling offerings already available on Tubi. The platform currently hosts WWE-related programming such as NXT, Evolve, A&E's WWE Rivals, WWE Biography series, and Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring. Interestingly, searching for AEW on the service also surfaces WWE NXT and Evolve content, while AEW programming does not appear when searching specifically for WWE.

With this latest addition, wrestling fans now have multiple ways to access AEW's library. Archive content is available through subscription services such as MyAEW and HBO Max, while a selection of older Dynamite episodes can now be viewed free of charge on Tubi.

Tubi also played a notable role in the antitrust lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE. During the case, MLW alleged that Stephanie McMahon intervened with Tubi regarding a proposed distribution agreement between the streaming platform and MLW that was close to being finalized. The legal dispute ultimately concluded with a reported $20 million settlement.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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