×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Announces Sunday Night’s Main Event For September

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2026
WWE Announces Sunday Night’s Main Event For September

WWE has officially reshuffled its premium live event calendar, with Money in the Bank no longer taking place on September 6 as originally planned. Instead, the company revealed during this week's episode of Raw that a special edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will now air on that date.

The event will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the same venue that hosted a Saturday Night's Main Event special in July 2025, headlined by Goldberg's retirement bout.

September 6 falls during Labor Day weekend, and WWE had previously scheduled Money in the Bank for that Sunday in New Orleans. The company has now moved the event to Saturday, October 10, while keeping it at the Smoothie King Center.

Tickets for the September 6 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be available starting this Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the show live on Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event, which originally debuted in the 1980s, returned to WWE programming in December 2024. The latest installment was held in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in late May, and another event is already scheduled for next month at Madison Square Garden.

Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event dates:

• July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City

• September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy