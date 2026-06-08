WWE Announces Sunday Night’s Main Event For September

WWE has officially reshuffled its premium live event calendar, with Money in the Bank no longer taking place on September 6 as originally planned. Instead, the company revealed during this week's episode of Raw that a special edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will now air on that date.

The event will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the same venue that hosted a Saturday Night's Main Event special in July 2025, headlined by Goldberg's retirement bout.

September 6 falls during Labor Day weekend, and WWE had previously scheduled Money in the Bank for that Sunday in New Orleans. The company has now moved the event to Saturday, October 10, while keeping it at the Smoothie King Center.

Tickets for the September 6 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be available starting this Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the show live on Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event, which originally debuted in the 1980s, returned to WWE programming in December 2024. The latest installment was held in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in late May, and another event is already scheduled for next month at Madison Square Garden.

Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event dates:

• July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City

• September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia