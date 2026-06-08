WWE Queen Of The Ring Semifinal Bracket Gains Another Competitor

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan kept her Queen of the Ring hopes alive on Monday Night Raw, securing a hard fought victory in a chaotic Fatal Four Way Match on a memorable night that also marked her 32nd birthday.

Morgan punched her ticket to the tournament semifinals after overcoming Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss in a contest filled with momentum swings and near falls. The closing moments saw all four competitors come within seconds of victory before Morgan capitalized on an opening to steal the win.

The sequence began when Bliss connected with Sister Abigail on Morgan and appeared poised to advance, only for Lynch to break up the pin attempt. Lynch then delivered a Manhandle Slam to Bliss, but her celebration was short lived as Green struck with an Unprettier to take Lynch out of the equation. Before Green could secure the victory, Morgan quickly entered the fray and pinned her rival to claim the match and move on in the tournament.

With the win, Morgan advances to the Queen of the Ring semifinals, where she will face the winner of the upcoming SmackDown Fatal Four Way Match featuring Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca.

On the opposite side of the bracket, IYO SKY is set to battle Raquel Rodriguez for a place in the tournament final.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on January 27. The winners of both brackets will earn championship opportunities at SummerSlam, giving competitors additional motivation to capture the crown. Although Morgan already holds the Women’s World Championship, WWE has emphasized her desire to dominate every division possible, with Morgan making it clear that she intends to collect every accolade available to her.