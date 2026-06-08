WWE Unveils Official Poster For Night Of Champions 2026

WWE has officially revealed the poster for Night of Champions 2026 as the countdown to the Premium Live Event enters its final weeks.

Set to take place on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions will air at 1 p.m. ET in the United States and is shaping up to be one of WWE's biggest international events of the year.

The newly released promotional artwork puts four of WWE's top champions front and center. Featured on the poster are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and United States Champion Trick Williams.

The poster was shared across social media by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, giving fans another look at the star power set to headline the event later this month.

A major focus of Night of Champions will be the conclusion of the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with both finals scheduled to take place at the Premium Live Event in Riyadh. The tournaments will continue over the coming weeks as WWE determines who will advance to the championship matches.

The stakes are especially high this year, as the winners of both tournaments will earn championship opportunities at SummerSlam in August.

Interestingly, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan remains part of the Queen of the Ring field despite already holding one of WWE's top titles, creating the possibility of a champion securing another major opportunity.

Several semifinal spots have already been filled. Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio have advanced on the men's side, while IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez have secured places in the women's semifinals.

As for the champions featured on WWE's Night of Champions poster, no matches have been officially announced for Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, or United States Champion Trick Williams. Rhodes is currently preparing for a championship clash with Gunther on the June 19 edition of SmackDown, and the outcome of that bout could help shape WWE's plans heading into Night of Champions. Sami Zayn has also been linked to the ongoing storyline, potentially setting the stage for further developments before the event.