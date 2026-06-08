Backstage Details Revealed On Steve Maclin And Myla Grace's TNA Departures

Steve Maclin’s exit from TNA Wrestling has now been confirmed by the former world champion himself following reports that he had secured his release from the promotion.

News first emerged via Fightful that Maclin had been granted his release, making him one of the latest departures from TNA alongside Myla Grace. Not long after the report surfaced, Maclin addressed the situation publicly and revealed that the move was initiated by him.

"Last week I requested my release from TNA. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into everything I’ve done over the last 5 years and I’ll always be thankful for my time there. But now, it’s time to STACK BODIES. See you soon."

Further details from Fightful Select suggest Maclin had preferred to keep the matter private. However, TNA publicly announced the departures of both Maclin and Grace through an official press release. The report stated that neither wrestler was believed to have been informed beforehand that the company intended to publicly reveal their exits.

Behind the scenes, Maclin was reportedly among several performers who had become frustrated with the promotion's creative direction. Sources indicated that some talent felt the company's move to AMC had not resulted in the level of growth or change they had hoped for.

The report also pointed to concerns regarding contracts and pay structure within the company. According to Fightful Select, a significant number of TNA wrestlers are not currently signed to full-time salaried deals, with the promotion increasingly utilising shorter-term agreements since the AMC transition.

After arriving in TNA in 2021, Maclin quickly established himself as one of the company's leading stars. His accomplishments included winning the TNA World Championship and becoming the first-ever TNA International Champion. He would later capture the International Championship for a second time during his run with the promotion.

Maclin's final TNA match aired on the May 21 edition of iMPACT, where he unsuccessfully challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship in a rematch stemming from Sacrifice.

With his departure now official, there is already speculation regarding his next destination. Fightful noted that Maclin is expected to generate considerable interest across the wrestling industry. The report also mentioned that several other TNA contracts are approaching expiration, including that of Santana, who has previously been linked to potential WWE interest.

As for Myla Grace, there is currently no confirmed indication regarding her next move. However, sources within both WWE and AEW reportedly believe it would not be surprising to see her eventually join one of the two major promotions.