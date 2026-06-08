WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Settled Just Before Trial Was Set To Begin

The legal battle involving WWE shareholders over the company's merger with UFC has been settled before reaching trial.

According to POST Wrestling, both sides informed the Delaware Court of Chancery that they had reached an agreement in principle, leading to the cancellation of the trial that had been scheduled to begin this week. The development was first reported by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, who cited confirmation from Court Administrator Tamara Burton.

A statement from the court noted: “At the parties’ request, the trial is cancelled. The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.”

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, who was set to oversee the proceedings, also confirmed that an agreement in principle had been reached and that the settlement will be submitted to the court for approval at a later stage.

The case focused on WWE's 2023 merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Shareholders behind the lawsuit argued that WWE was undervalued during the transaction and claimed that Vince McMahon directed the sale process toward Endeavor while other interested parties, including KKR and Liberty Media, were not given an equal opportunity to acquire the company.

Those named as defendants included Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, former co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Had the case gone to trial, testimony was expected from several high-profile figures, including McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Khan, and Levesque.

The financial terms of the settlement have not yet been revealed. Thurston noted that details are expected to become public eventually because shareholders would need to be informed of any compensation connected to their former WWE stock holdings. He pointed to a similar Delaware shareholder case involving Meta executives that reached a last-minute settlement in 2025, with the final payout details only becoming public months later.