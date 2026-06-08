Road Dogg Explains Why He Walked Away From WWE Creative Role

Road Dogg has opened up about his decision to leave WWE, explaining that while his passion for professional wrestling remains strong, he no longer felt fulfilled in his role with the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who stepped away from his position as SmackDown co-head writer earlier this year, discussed the move during an appearance on the Busted Open Podcast. According to James, despite WWE reaching unprecedented levels of success, he found himself feeling disconnected from the work.

“I still love wrestling, and I want to do wrestling, and I want to do it for somebody that wants it and needs it, and I feel like the WWE didn’t want it or need it anymore,” James said.

He explained that although WWE was thriving financially and breaking records, he personally felt stuck.

“They were firing on all cylinders and making money and records… and I was complacent. I felt like I wasn’t earning, I was getting a check, but I felt like I wasn’t earning it, and I wasn’t having any fun either. It got to be so much work that it stopped being fun.”

James also admitted that fear of uncertainty kept him from leaving sooner. He revealed that concerns about being unemployed delayed his decision, but a conversation with his wife ultimately convinced him it was time for a change.

“I actually stayed longer than I wanted to, just out of fear of unemployment,” he said. Recalling her support, James shared that she told him she would “live with you in a tent,” prompting his response: “I’m coming home right now.”

Reflecting on his final years with WWE, James suggested the environment had become increasingly focused on business rather than the aspects of wrestling that originally attracted him to the industry.

“It felt like it turned into the business wrestling instead of the wrestling business,” James said. “It just feels like WWE right now, for me, was a money grab… it didn’t feel right. I wanted to step away.”

Despite his feelings, he acknowledged the company's continued success.

“The facts don’t give a f*** about your feelings, and that’s the facts.”

Looking ahead, James said he has no intention of stepping away from wrestling entirely and hopes to lend his experience to a smaller promotion that is eager to learn and grow.

“I’m going to help somebody before this year is up… somebody that’s smaller, and that not only needs the help, but wants the help, wants to learn.”

He also highlighted what he believes are his greatest strengths.

“I am good at television wrestling. I’m not Brian Danielson, and I’m not the Rock, but what I can do is put on a great television show with wrestling involved in it, and make it pretty.”

While speaking from Jacksonville, Florida, James joked about being in AEW territory but stopped short of teasing any future plans with the promotion.

“I’m coming to you live from Jacksonville, Florida, the home of AEW. But there’s no breaking news there. I’m just here doing a signing.”

During the interview, James also reflected on WWE's early perception of AEW after the company launched. He admitted that WWE underestimated the promotion's ability to become a legitimate competitor.

“No, no, no, we didn’t, and we probably should have, to be quite honest with you, but instead it was, I think it was looked at like, oh, that’s this other little money marks company, you know what I mean?”

Looking back, he believes that viewpoint was misguided.

“I honestly think that’s how it was kind of looked at, and I would argue, however long we are now into their tenure, that was wrong to be looking at it that way.”

James added that AEW has continued to strengthen its operation over the years, specifically pointing to the addition of former WWE production executive Mike Mansury.

“Here, they’re still here, they’re still strong. They’re, I would argue, they’re getting stronger. I would argue adding Mike Mansuri to their team, who runs their truck now, was a huge step in the right direction. He’s a smart guy with good instincts.”

The interview also served as a platform to promote Ohio Valley Wrestling's upcoming 1,400th television episode on June 11. James praised the talent and creative direction of the promotion while also sharing his view that modern WWE lacks a defined midcard.

“Everybody seems like a top guy, like there’s no mid card entertainment.”

For James, leaving WWE ultimately provided a sense of relief after years of feeling pressure about job security.

“I’ve been nervous, job scared for 15 years, and then I quit,” he said, “and it’s like, oh, that’s all I had to do.”