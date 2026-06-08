Steve Maclin Released By TNA Wrestling After Requesting Departure

Steve Maclin’s run with TNA Wrestling has officially come to an end, with the promotion confirming on Sunday that both Maclin and Myla Grace have been released effective immediately.

In a brief statement posted on its website, TNA announced that it had come to terms with the departures of both talents and wished them success in their future endeavors. Shortly after the announcement, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that Maclin had been granted his release from the company.

Maclin later addressed the situation himself, revealing that he had requested his release the previous week and thanking the promotion for the opportunities he received during his five-year tenure.

“Last week I requested my release from TNA. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into everything I’ve done over the last 5 years and I’ll always be thankful for my time there. But now, it’s time to STACK BODIES. See you soon.”

Additional details from Fightful Select indicated that Maclin had hoped to keep news of his departure private. However, TNA issued a public press release announcing both departures, reportedly without consulting either Maclin or Grace beforehand.

The report also noted that Maclin had been vocal about concerns regarding the company's creative direction. Sources indicated he was unhappy with the overall product following TNA's move to AMC earlier this year. Pay structure issues were also said to be a point of frustration internally, although many TNA wrestlers are currently working without full-time contracts.

Despite his departure, there is believed to be significant interest in both Maclin and Grace from wrestling promotions outside of TNA.

Maclin's exit comes only months after he reportedly signed a new contract with the company in January. His final match took place at TNA's May television tapings in Sacramento, where he unsuccessfully challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship.

Earlier in the year, Maclin was involved in one of TNA's most notable storylines. After drawing the infamous pink slip briefcase in the 2026 Feast or Fired match, he was seemingly fired from the company. The storyline later evolved with Maclin remaining on television, turning heel and targeting Mike Santana. Santana eventually demanded Maclin be brought back so they could settle their issues in the ring, leading Director of Authority Santino Marella to reinstate him and grant him a World Championship opportunity.

That championship bout at Sacrifice was cut short after Maclin suffered an injury early in the match following a superkick. While initial concerns suggested a concussion, it was later confirmed that he had not suffered one.

Now officially a free agent, Maclin closes the chapter on a five-year TNA career that included championship opportunities, major storylines, and a reputation as one of the company's most outspoken talents. With interest already expected from elsewhere in the wrestling industry, attention will quickly turn to where he lands next.