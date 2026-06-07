Three New Matches Added To AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster

Three additional matches have been confirmed for this week's special AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster event.

The road to Dynamite became even more intense during Saturday's episode of Collision as Shane Taylor set his sights firmly on the Death Riders and, more specifically, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley. Following a dominant victory over Alan Angels, Taylor made his intentions clear by calling out Moxley for a championship opportunity next Wednesday.

Taylor did not stop there. Cameras later captured the aftermath of an apparent backstage assault on Wheeler Yuta, with Taylor revealing he was responsible before once again demanding a shot at Moxley's title.

Later in the broadcast, Moxley responded to the challenge and accepted the match. The champion acknowledged that he may have made a similar move under different circumstances, but stressed he would never act unless he knew the outcome was guaranteed. Moxley vowed to give Taylor exactly what he was asking for when they meet on Dynamite.

The ongoing rivalry between the Death Riders and The Conglomeration will also continue, as PAC is set to go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe. In tag team action, The Dogs will square off against The Young Bucks after issuing a challenge in response to an earlier confrontation with Matt and Nick Jackson on Dynamite.

Another bout added to the card will see Orange Cassidy face Andrade El Idolo. The match was made official after Cassidy accepted a challenge delivered by Rocky Romero.

Updated AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Lineup (June 10)

• PAC vs. Mark Briscoe

• AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shane Taylor

• The Young Bucks vs. The Dogs

• Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

• Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Sareee vs. Skye Blue

• Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo