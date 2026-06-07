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AEW Reportedly Planning Summer Roster Additions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2026
AEW Reportedly Planning Summer Roster Additions

AEW could be preparing to bolster its roster with some notable additions in the months ahead.

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that the company is expected to bring in talent with significant television experience during the summer, although no specific names were revealed.

"AEW will be adding nationally televised talent to their roster this summer," Fightful reported.

The timing has fueled speculation among fans, as several WWE stars released following WrestleMania 42 are nearing the end of their 90-day non-compete clauses and will soon be free to sign elsewhere.

Among the names frequently linked to AEW are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with former WWE tag team standouts Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns.

Adding further intrigue, The Young Bucks appeared to reference Kingston and Woods during a recent episode of Being The Elite. While discussing fresh starts and future opportunities, Matt and Nick Jackson repeatedly alluded to the idea of a "new day" approaching.

Matt Jackson remarked, "Every day is a new day. That's a great point. Everytime you wake up, and the next day is a new day. I'm never afraid about the new day. When a new day is coming, I'm excited."

While there is no confirmation that any of the rumored names are headed to AEW, the comments from The Young Bucks have only intensified speculation as free agency draws closer for several high-profile talents.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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