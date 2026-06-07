Flag From WWE Headquarters Reportedly Sparks Fire In Stamford

WWE's headquarters in Stamford was the scene of an unusual incident on Saturday night after a flag reportedly detached from the building, struck a power line, and burst into flames.

News 12 Connecticut's Greg Thompson shared video footage from downtown Stamford showing electrical lines sparking before a fire broke out. According to Thompson, the incident was caused by a flag that had come loose from WWE's headquarters.

"The flag flew off the WWE building, hit a power line and caught on fire in downtown Stamford tonight (video courtesy Sunny) @News12CT," Thompson wrote on social media.

It has not been officially confirmed whether the flag involved was the massive American flag WWE installed at its headquarters in 2023. The company previously announced the raising of what it described as one of the largest American flags in the United States at its new Stamford facility.

At the time, WWE revealed that the flag measured 76 feet wide by 40 feet tall, covering 3,040 square feet. The installation was unveiled as a tribute to military veterans and service members.

"WWE today announced that in honor of Veterans Day and on behalf of all Americans the company will raise one of the largest American flags in the country atop the new WWE headquarters in Stamford Conn. The flag which measures a massive 3 040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall will fly as a beacon of patriotism inspired by and in honor of all of our veterans especially those troops killed in action," WWE stated in its press release.

There have been no reports of injuries stemming from the incident, and further details have not yet been released.