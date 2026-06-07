WWE Reveals Judges For Upcoming Mr. NXT Pageant

WWE has confirmed the judging panel for the upcoming Mr. NXT Pageant set to take place on next week's episode of NXT.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone took to social media to reveal the three personalities who will determine the winner of the competition between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels on the June 9, 2026 edition of the show.

Serving as judges for the pageant will be EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, Kit Wilson, and comedian Matt Mathews. The contestants will be evaluated across three different categories: attire, talent, and public speaking.

The Mr. NXT Pageant is one of several featured attractions announced for Tuesday's broadcast. Also scheduled is a championship bout with Tatum Paxley defending the NXT Women's North American Championship against Zaria, along with two number one contender matches that will shape the future title pictures in NXT.

Updated WWE NXT Lineup For June 9, 2026:

• Mr. NXT Pageant: Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

• Mason Rook vs. NARAKU in a Number One Contender Match for the NXT Championship

• Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey in a Number One Contender Match for the NXT Women's Championship

• NXT Women's North American Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria