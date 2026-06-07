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Adam Pearce Announces New Title Match For WWE Raw In Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2026
Adam Pearce Announces New Title Match For WWE Raw In Paris

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has added another championship match to Monday night's card and confirmed how the show will begin.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Pearce announced that Oba Femi will open the broadcast when Raw airs live from Paris, France. He also revealed that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will put her title on the line against former champion Lyra Valkyria.

The latest additions join an already stacked lineup that includes tournament action in both the King and Queen of the Ring brackets, along with an Intercontinental Championship clash between Penta and Rey Mysterio.

Raw will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris and features several high-profile matches as WWE continues building toward the later rounds of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Updated WWE Raw Lineup For June 8, 2026:

• WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

• WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

• King of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way Match: Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

• Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

• Oba Femi opens the show


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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