×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Chris Jericho Reveals Surprising Reason Vince McMahon Wasn't Sold On Daniel Bryan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2026
Chris Jericho Reveals Surprising Reason Vince McMahon Wasn't Sold On Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan’s rise to the top of WWE during the early 2010s remains one of the most memorable fan-driven movements in modern wrestling, and according to Paul Petrone, it came despite resistance from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Petrone reflected on Bryan’s incredible popularity between 2012 and 2014, noting that fans became increasingly vocal as they pushed for him to receive a bigger spotlight.

“The fans are so pissed they’re hijacking everything. Just for people who don’t know, Daniel Bryan was like the most over guy in the company at that time. Maybe him, [CM] Punk, and maybe you, [Chris] Jericho. He was getting these huge reactions, but it was very similar to how Vince [McMahon] was booking Bret Hart in the early days. Great in the ring, but he didn’t think he had that larger-than-life personality that could be his next Hogan.”

Petrone compared Bryan’s situation to Bret Hart’s early years in WWE, suggesting McMahon saw him as an exceptional performer but questioned whether he had the larger-than-life qualities traditionally associated with top stars.

Jericho then shared his own recollection of McMahon’s views on Bryan, pointing to one unusual factor that he believes worked against the future WWE Champion.

“He [Vince] didn’t like Bryan because Bryan was a vegan. Classic Vince. There were other reasons, but I remember that was one of them. [Jericho does impression] ‘He doesn’t eat steak, ugh.'”

Despite any reservations from management, Bryan’s connection with audiences continued to grow, ultimately leading to the famous "Yes Movement" and his crowning moment in the main event of WrestleMania 30, where fan support helped turn him into one of WWE’s biggest stars of the era.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collisi⁠on

Youngstown, Ohio

Jun. 6th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Sugar Land, Texas

Jun. 17th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kansas City, Missouri

Jun. 19th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy