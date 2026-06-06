Chris Jericho Reveals Surprising Reason Vince McMahon Wasn't Sold On Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan’s rise to the top of WWE during the early 2010s remains one of the most memorable fan-driven movements in modern wrestling, and according to Paul Petrone, it came despite resistance from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Petrone reflected on Bryan’s incredible popularity between 2012 and 2014, noting that fans became increasingly vocal as they pushed for him to receive a bigger spotlight.

“The fans are so pissed they’re hijacking everything. Just for people who don’t know, Daniel Bryan was like the most over guy in the company at that time. Maybe him, [CM] Punk, and maybe you, [Chris] Jericho. He was getting these huge reactions, but it was very similar to how Vince [McMahon] was booking Bret Hart in the early days. Great in the ring, but he didn’t think he had that larger-than-life personality that could be his next Hogan.”

Petrone compared Bryan’s situation to Bret Hart’s early years in WWE, suggesting McMahon saw him as an exceptional performer but questioned whether he had the larger-than-life qualities traditionally associated with top stars.

Jericho then shared his own recollection of McMahon’s views on Bryan, pointing to one unusual factor that he believes worked against the future WWE Champion.

“He [Vince] didn’t like Bryan because Bryan was a vegan. Classic Vince. There were other reasons, but I remember that was one of them. [Jericho does impression] ‘He doesn’t eat steak, ugh.'”

Despite any reservations from management, Bryan’s connection with audiences continued to grow, ultimately leading to the famous "Yes Movement" and his crowning moment in the main event of WrestleMania 30, where fan support helped turn him into one of WWE’s biggest stars of the era.