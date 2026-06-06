Natalya Names Chad Gable Vs. Ludwig Kaiser AAA Clash As Match Of The Year

Chad Gable’s unforgettable mask versus mask showdown with Ludwig Kaiser at AAA continues to earn praise across the wrestling industry, with Natalya calling it the clear Match of the Year and crediting Gable for turning an unlikely character into one of wrestling’s biggest success stories.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca, Natalya reflected on the impact of the highly talked about encounter, noting that it captivated fans far beyond Mexico and delivered everything a major wrestling spectacle should. She emphasized the significance of a mask versus mask stipulation in lucha libre, explaining that losing a mask carries enormous cultural weight and can be compared to someone like Rey Mysterio being forced to unmask.

Natalya also addressed the skepticism that initially surrounded Gable’s El Grande Americano persona. While some fans viewed the gimmick as little more than comedy when it first surfaced, she believes Gable’s commitment completely changed perceptions.

“Chad Gable proved that he could take anything that he was given and turn it into magic. He made everybody believe in the story, and he committed himself to it so much that he made everybody feel that the stakes were high.”

She went on to reference comments recently made by JBL, who offered perhaps the highest praise possible for the former Olympian.

“I heard JBL say this past week, he said Chad Gable is the best professional wrestler in the world, and nobody else is even close,” Natalya said.

Natalya agreed with the sentiment, pointing to Gable’s perseverance throughout his career. She highlighted the obstacles he has overcome, including injuries, disappointments, and constant challenges, while continuing to improve and evolve as a performer.

The WWE veteran also credited Gable for helping elevate Kaiser during the storyline. According to Natalya, the rivalry transformed Kaiser into a massive attraction among Mexican wrestling fans.

“Because of that story, Kaiser is the biggest star in Mexico. He’s a hero in Mexico.”

She noted how different Kaiser’s presentation has become compared to his previous WWE appearances and suggested that the feud helped showcase a side of his talent that many fans had not previously seen. Natalya further praised AAA’s recent momentum, describing the promotion as one of the hottest in professional wrestling today.

Closing her remarks, Natalya applauded both competitors for fully embracing lucha libre traditions and Mexican wrestling culture. She echoed LaGreca’s belief that fans will invest in any storyline when performers wholeheartedly commit to it, adding that matches like Gable versus Kaiser create the lasting memories that keep fans emotionally connected to wrestling for years to come.