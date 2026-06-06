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WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Removed From Court Calendar

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2026
WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Removed From Court Calendar

The upcoming WWE shareholder lawsuit trial has hit an unexpected delay, with its immediate future now unclear.

According to Bloomberg, attorney Greg Varallo, who represents the shareholders involved in the case, revealed that the four day trial originally scheduled to begin this Monday has been removed from the Delaware Chancery Court calendar. At this stage, no official explanation has been provided regarding why the proceedings were taken off the schedule.

Several high profile figures connected to WWE and TKO were expected to testify during the trial, including Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and TKO President Mark Shapiro.

The lawsuit centers on claims that McMahon structured WWE's merger with UFC, which ultimately created TKO Group Holdings under Endeavor, in a way that allowed him to maintain influence and control within the company. Shareholders argue that this approach prevented WWE from pursuing the most valuable deal available and failed to maximize returns for investors.

The case took another significant turn last month when a judge ruled that both McMahon and Khan had "acted recklessly" while communicating through the encrypted messaging app Signal. The ruling focused on their use of auto delete settings, which caused messages related to the matter to disappear after a short period of time.

With the trial now off the court's calendar and no clear explanation provided, questions remain about when the case will proceed and what impact the delay could have on one of the most closely watched legal battles involving WWE and TKO.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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