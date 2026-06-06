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Finn Balor Addresses Potential Move Into Boxing Or MMA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2026
Finn Balor Addresses Potential Move Into Boxing Or MMA

Finn Bálor has built a résumé that few performers in professional wrestling can match. From winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament to becoming NXT Champion and the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, Bálor has achieved success across multiple stages of his career. But could combat sports be the next challenge on his list?

The WWE star recently addressed that possibility while appearing at a press conference promoting Zuffa Boxing 10, which is scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland, this August.

Despite his extensive experience inside a wrestling ring, Bálor made it clear that he has no plans to transition into boxing or mixed martial arts.

"Well, obviously I have the upmost respect for the gentlemen that are up here beside me," Balor said. "I wouldn’t take it lightly stepping in the ring with some of the boxers, or the cage with the fighters. They’re very disciplined guys, they know exactly what they’re doing. I’d rather stay exactly in my lane in WWE, thank you very much."

The 44-year-old represented WWE at the event, with both WWE and Zuffa operating under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella. The appearance also served as something of a homecoming, as Bálor grew up in Bray, County Wicklow, just outside Dublin.

While Bálor has never competed professionally in either boxing or MMA, he does have a background in grappling. He previously earned a black belt in IBF submission wrestling under the late Andre Baker, giving him experience in combat sports outside of sports entertainment.

Zuffa Boxing 10 is set for August 8 at Dublin's 3Arena and will stream live on Paramount+. The headline bout will see Ireland's Aaron McKenna face Italy's Etinosa Oliha for the Zuffa middleweight championship.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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