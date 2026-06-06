Clearwater Police Close Investigation Into Hulk Hogan’s Death

The investigation into the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has officially concluded, with authorities determining that no criminal activity was involved.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. Medical records showed that he had been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. He had also recently undergone a heart valve procedure as well as neck fusion surgery. Officials confirmed that the cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

On Friday, the Clearwater Police Department released a detailed 72 page report outlining the findings of its investigation. The report officially categorized Hogan's passing as an "attended natural death" and stated that investigators found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

According to the report:

"Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body, there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural. Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal."



Investigators reviewed witness statements, medical documentation, surveillance footage from Hogan's home, and conducted a visual examination as part of the inquiry. Following that review, police concluded there was nothing to suggest any criminal wrongdoing, bringing the case to a close.