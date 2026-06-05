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Blake Monroe Sends Warning To Tiffany Stratton On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2026
Blake Monroe Sends Warning To Tiffany Stratton On WWE SmackDown

Blake Monroe has wasted little time making an impact on SmackDown, and now she has set her sights on one of the brand’s top champions.

During the June 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Monroe appeared in a new vignette where she addressed Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton directly. While Monroe only briefly appeared on the main roster on May 22, her latest comments suggest WWE is already positioning her for a major rivalry.

Monroe began by acknowledging Stratton’s success and rapid ascent in WWE, drawing comparisons between the two stars before hinting that their similarities only go so far.

“Tiffany Stratton. You are quite the star. Your rise to the top was very impressive. Looking at you is like looking in a mirror, which I do love to do.”

The tone quickly shifted as Monroe questioned whether Stratton is prepared for the challenges that come with staying at the top. She claimed there is a clear difference between them and warned that the SmackDown landscape is about to change with her arrival.

“When we finally meet it will be the box office event that fans are dying to see. But the difference between you and I is if you scratch just a little bit beneath the surface you’ll see a princess like you isn’t used to getting her hands dirty. Tiffy Time is about to run on Monroe minutes so run whilst you can because The Glamour is coming to SmackDown.”

With Monroe now openly targeting Stratton, it appears a high-profile showdown could be on the horizon as she looks to establish herself as a major force on the blue brand.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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