Paul Heyman Not Medically Cleared Following Raw Spear Incident

Paul Heyman will be absent from Bron Breakker’s corner for the time being after WWE revealed that he has not been medically cleared following the events of this week's RAW.

During Friday Night SmackDown on June 5, Breakker headed to the ring for his King of the Ring qualifying match without Heyman by his side. Commentary quickly addressed the situation, with Michael Cole informing viewers that Heyman was unable to appear at ringside due to injuries sustained earlier in the week.

The incident occurred on the June 1 edition of RAW when Breakker accidentally speared Heyman through the ringside barricade. The attack was never intended for the WWE Hall of Famer, as Breakker was targeting Seth Rollins. However, Rollins managed to pull Heyman directly into harm's way moments before impact, leaving the veteran advocate on the receiving end of a devastating collision.

Heyman had attempted to assist Breakker throughout the match, but his involvement ultimately led to disaster. Instead of helping secure a victory, he suffered one of the most painful moments of the night and now finds himself sidelined while he recovers.

At this stage, WWE has not provided a timetable for Heyman's return. Until then, Breakker will have to navigate the road ahead without one of the most influential managers in wrestling history at ringside, adding another challenge for the Vision faction member as he continues to establish himself on SmackDown.