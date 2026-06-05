WWE Confirms SmackDown In-Ring Debut For Returning Star

Finn Bálor is set to begin a new chapter on WWE SmackDown, with the former world champion scheduled to make his official in-ring debut on the blue brand next week.

During Friday night's SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette featuring Bálor, who made it clear that he has arrived with renewed focus and bigger ambitions. Despite already building an impressive résumé in WWE, Bálor stated that his goal on SmackDown is to take everything the brand has to offer.

WWE later confirmed that Bálor will compete on the June 12 edition of SmackDown in a Fatal Four-Way King of the Ring qualifying match. Standing in his way will be Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Royce Keys. The winner will advance in the King of the Ring tournament, giving Bálor an opportunity to make an immediate impact following his move to Friday nights.

Bálor's transition to SmackDown follows comments made by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he explained that WWE's decision was largely motivated by a desire to move Bálor away from his recent storyline involving Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on Raw.

"I never heard anything about a draft. The idea is they just want to get him away from Dominik Mysterio and JD. He beat JD, and if he stays on Raw, how does he not work with those guys? So they just figured they're done with that, they're done with Finn Bálor doing that, and they wanted to give him a fresh start."

That fresh start now begins with a major opportunity. With a place in the King of the Ring tournament on the line, Bálor will have the chance to quickly establish himself as a key player on SmackDown when he steps into the ring next week.